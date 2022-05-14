Milwaukee Police investigate mass shooting after Bucks game

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- More than a dozen people were shot Friday night near Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, police reported 17 people were shot in the area of Water Street and Juneau Avenue. They range in age from 15 to 47-years-old.
This happened just about two hours after three people were shot near MLK and Highland, as the Bucks game against the Celtics was ending.
Investigators told WISN that they’ve arrested 10 people in the case and have recovered nine guns from the scene.
Authorities expect all victims to survive.