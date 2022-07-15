Milwaukee police investigating fatal shooting of 2-year-old

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — A two-year-old girl was shot and killed in Milwaukee Friday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD).
The Medical Examiner said in a tweet Friday morning they're responding to the homicide of a two-year-old in the area of N. 13th and W. Ring Street. MPD confirmed the child was a young girl later that afternoon in a Facebook post.
The child suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The Milwaukee Police Department believes the shooting was accidental. They've taken a 33-year-old woman into custody.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.
Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
If you have information about this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App