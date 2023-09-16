Milwaukee police looking for 3 missing children

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three missing siblings who were last seen Friday afternoon.
Police said Cedrion D. McCottry, Mercedes T. McCottry and Cedrinique S. McCottry were last seen walking away from Benjamin Franklin school around 2:20 p.m. Friday.
Cedrion is a Black 11-year-old boy who is 5'6" and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, yellow shirt and black pants.
Mercedes is a Black 10-year-old girl who is 5'7" and weighs 176 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt. In the photo, she is wearing a red shirt.
Cedrinique is a Black 7-year-old girl who is 4'2" and weighs 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt. In the photo, she is wearing a pink shirt.
Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department-Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405.