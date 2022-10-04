Milwaukee police officer struck by car during chase

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - A Milwaukee officer was struck by a vehicle before noon Tuesday near 40th Street and Villard Avenue.
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman told WISN that officers were conducting an investigation of a house involving illegal possession of firearms and distribution of heroin and cocaine. They saw a person leave the house and drive away.
Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect exited the vehicle and ran. Police then chased the suspect on foot. One of the officers was intentionally struck by a second vehicle associated with the first.
Norman expressed his frustration at the incident.
"I'm not happy with this," he said. "This is a situation where we are engaging in, again, protecting our community. And there are individuals who are more interested in helping those who are creating harm to our community, rather than supporting those who are out there putting their lives on the line for our community."
The officer that was struck is alive, but he suffered serious injuries.