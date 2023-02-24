Milwaukee police officers charged one year after in-custody jail death

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - Two Milwaukee officers have been charged in connection with an in-custody death.
20-year-old Keishon Thomas died at District 5 headquarters in a holding cell back in February 2022. According to a criminal complaint, Thomas took drugs while in custody. Our Milwaukee affiliate reports he got sick after ingesting the drugs, and officers on duty noticed him sweating.
Officer Donald Krueger offered to call an ambulance, but according to the complaint, he "failed to get Thomas medical attention. The complaint then states officer Marco Lopez "appeared to miss a total of ten jail checks throughout his shift". It wasn't until the next shift change that an officer noticed Thomas was not responding and entered the cell to give him CPR.
Officers Krueger and Lopez were charged for failing to follow proper procedures. They both face more than three years in prison if convicted.