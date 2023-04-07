Milwaukee Police release body camera video of deadly police shooting

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - New footage shows the moments leading up to deadly police shooting in Milwaukee.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, the footage was released 45 days after the shooting - where an officer killed 31-year-old Herman Lucas. It shows police chase Lucas' car down Silver Spring Drive. Officers say he was going 80 to 90 miles an hour.
Lucas collided with another vehicle at an intersection, then got out of his car in a gas station parking lot. He then tried to run away with a gun in his hand.
The footage shows police run after Lucas and order him to drop the gun. Shortly after, Lucas turned towards the officers, and one of them shot him multiple times. He died at the scene.
The officer who killed Lucas was placed on administrative duty.