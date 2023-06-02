 Skip to main content
Milwaukee police release new video of fiery crash that killed three men

Milwaukee police badge

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – Newly released video shows a reckless driver plunging off a bridge while trying to get away from police in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police released a new video Friday of the fiery crash which happened last October and killed three men.

According to our affiliate, WISN, a bystander captured the aftermath on Canal Street, far below 16th Street from where it plummeted seconds earlier.

Witnesses say the car was going around 80 or 90 miles per hour when it jumped the curb and went right through the bridge fencing.

The men killed were later identified as Corey Owens, 28, Johnny Brown-Witherspoon, 34, and Kendrick Miller, 44.

