Milwaukee Police search for three missing sisters

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Right now, Milwaukee Police are searching for three missing sisters.
Our Milwaukee affiliate reports police are looking for 11-year-old Jakareia K. Maclin, 15-year-old Tammyia M. Washington and 13-year-old Zaria T. Cleveland.
Police say Maclin was last seen at 10:00 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 48th Street.
According to police, the girls have family in Chicago.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.