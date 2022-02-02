Milwaukee Police: 'Social media dispute' led to fight outside high school

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Milwaukee officials are revealing more information about a shooting outside Rufus King High School Tuesday night.
During a press conference, Chief Jeffery Norman said the incident began as a fight between two girls outside the school during a basketball game. Norman said as a crowd gathered, an adult male suspect fired a gun several times, injuring five people.
The victims, all aged 15 to 20, and all are expected to survive. Norman said their involvement in the fight and subsequent shooting remain under investigation. He could not confirm if any of the victims are Milwaukee Public School students.
Norman said no one inside the school was injured and there is no indication of a threat to any schools. The argument allegedly stemmed from a "social media dispute," but Norman could not provide any more information.
Police are seeking a "known adult male suspect" in connection to the shooting as well as suspects in connection to the fight. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.