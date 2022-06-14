Milwaukee police stations add bulletproof glass barriers

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police in Milwaukee are adding more protection at their seven police stations.
They're making the upgrade after a gunman walked into the lobby of one station in February and started shooting, narrowly missing an officer.
Now, they're adding bulletproof glass to all lobby areas from the counter up to the ceiling.
The Milwaukee Police Foundation is covering the cost.
"This is not a one-time deal. We're going to continue to work with the community to find safety measures from the community side as well as from the law enforcement side," Mark McClain, President of the Milwaukee Police Foundation, said.
The project will cost $261,000. All of the glass will be installed by mid-July.