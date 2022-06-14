 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Milwaukee police stations add bulletproof glass barriers

  • Updated
Bulletproof glass in Milwaukee police station
WISN Photo

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police in Milwaukee are adding more protection at their seven police stations.

They're making the upgrade after a gunman walked into the lobby of one station in February and started shooting, narrowly missing an officer.

Now, they're adding bulletproof glass to all lobby areas from the counter up to the ceiling.

The Milwaukee Police Foundation is covering the cost.

"This is not a one-time deal. We're going to continue to work with the community to find safety measures from the community side as well as from the law enforcement side," Mark McClain, President of the Milwaukee Police Foundation, said.

The project will cost $261,000. All of the glass will be installed by mid-July.

Tags

Recommended for you