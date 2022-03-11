Milwaukee Radar to undergo upgrade

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Later in March, the radar at the National Weather Service Milwaukee site will undergo an upgrade aimed to prolong the life of the radar.
According to the press release sent by Tim Halbach, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Milwaukee, the upgrade is going to begin starting March 28th and last roughly two weeks.
Expected to be done by April 8th, the radar will have its pedestal replaced which allows the radar to rotate. To do so, the radome will be removed and the pedestal, a heavy piece of equipment, will be changed. By doing so, Halbach says the radar's life will be extended by an additional 20+ years.
Nearby radars will be used during this time, those radars include the Milwaukee Terminal Doppler, Green Bay, La Crosse, the Quad Cities and Chicago. Halbach says if there is any severe weather during this time period, storm spotters will be "heavily relied on."
The replacement of the pedestal is the third major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program which goal is to keep radars across the United States usable into the 2030's. The National Weather Service, the United States Air Force along with the Federal Aviation Administration is investing $135 million into the program. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.