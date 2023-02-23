 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Milwaukee selected to host GOP presidential primary debate

  • Updated
  • 0
Milwaukee Skyline
MGN

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Milwaukee is going to host the first GOP presidential primary debate in August, according to an official. 

According to WKOW's ABC News affiliate, WISN, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a letter officially announcing the debate's location. 

"Earlier today, the Committee voted to host the first primary debate in August in Milwaukee, WI to coincide with the RNC Summer Meeting," the letter said in part. 

No other debates have been sanctioned, nor has criteria for the first debate decided according to McDaniel. 

Milwaukee is also the host city of the 2024 Republican National Convention. McDaniel earlier in the month said the city could also expect to host a presidential primary debate in addition to hosting the convention. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you