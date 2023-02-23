Milwaukee selected to host GOP presidential primary debate

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Milwaukee is going to host the first GOP presidential primary debate in August, according to an official.
According to WKOW's ABC News affiliate, WISN, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a letter officially announcing the debate's location.
"Earlier today, the Committee voted to host the first primary debate in August in Milwaukee, WI to coincide with the RNC Summer Meeting," the letter said in part.
New: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says first GOP primary debate will happen in August in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/Q9BSTvKiVz— Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) February 23, 2023
No other debates have been sanctioned, nor has criteria for the first debate decided according to McDaniel.
Milwaukee is also the host city of the 2024 Republican National Convention. McDaniel earlier in the month said the city could also expect to host a presidential primary debate in addition to hosting the convention.