Milwaukee students visit Madison for Girls' Day at the Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) — A group of Milwaukee-area students spent much of Tuesday learning about state government, and lawmakers hope this inspires the young women to get into politics.
Democratic Senator Lena Taylor partnered with an organization called Pretty Girls are Educated to host a Girls' Day at the Capitol.
The effort comes as Women's History Month wraps up.
The students were able to meet with lawmakers, and learn about critical roles in the legislature.
"Today has been truly a day for them to learn a lot, "said Sen. Taylor. "We got mostly all women to speak to them during women's month so it's been exciting."
Taylor said she hopes the young women are inspired by what they learned Tuesday, and take advantage of the opportunities that are offered in Wisconsin state government. This includes a competitive Senate Scholar Program offered to high school juniors and seniors from across Wisconsin.
"I hope for them to know that these are doors that they can walk through, that there's opportunity here for them, that in the middle of women's month that they can see women that are in so many different roles in this building," she said. "If I can, they can."