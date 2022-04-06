Mineral Point daycare provider charged in four-month-old's death

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) — A Mineral Point woman has been formally charged in the death of a four-month-old baby.
Joanna Ford, 29, is charged with neglecting a child resulting in death and appeared in court for the first time Tuesday. She was arrested on March 31.
She is accused of causing the death of a four-month-old boy who was allegedly injured while in her care on February 25. The child died four days later on March 1.
An amended criminal complaint filed in Iowa County Circuit Court on Wednesday alleges Ford was negligent for leaving the baby unattended by an adult for a period of time.
The criminal complaint identifies the four-month-old boy and his family, but 27 News is choosing to not identify them at this time.
According to the complaint, the boy's mother dropped him off at Ford's house around 7:15 a.m. and reported no drop-off issues. The mom next heard from Ford around 3:30 p.m. when two videos were sent via text showing the child dressed only in a diaper and breathing rapidly.
The child's mom had his biological father pick him up from Ford's care. The complaint alleges the father noticed the child was "not looking right" when he arrived at Ford's. Originally, he took the boy to his home but decided to take him to the hospital.
As previously reported, the child was initially taken to Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville, then transferred to UW Hospital in Madison via Medflight, where he later died. Staff at American Family Children's Hospital determined the injuries he sustained were a result of physical abuse.
Preliminary results from an autopsy completed on March 3 give the child a diagnosis of a "Severe Traumatic Brain Injury."
A separate medical document, the "consult note" from a UW Health Nurse Practitioner, calls the injury "catastrophic and spared only the brain stem" and the case was diagnosed as "definitive abuse of a child." It also alleges the injury likely took place within hours of the baby arriving at the hospital.
Ford, when initially interviewed by police on February 27, said she was the only adult present at her home on February 25. A one-and-a-half year-old child and Ford's three children were also there, along with the four-month-old.
She initially told police she stayed at home all day, but evidence recovered by police show she travelled to a tattoo and piercing shop in Dodgeville alone and that's where she was from 2-3:20 p.m.
According to the complaint, Ford claims in more texts to the baby's mom that none of the other children were near the boy all day.
The complaint alleges Ford was negligent by leaving the baby alone. "The failure of Ford to be present to provide necessary care or medical care ... was negligent and created serious risk of physical harm or injury..." the complaint states.