Mineral Point daycare provider now facing reckless homicide charge in infant's death

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) — A daycare provider charged in the death of a four-month old is facing six new charges.
Joanna Ford, 29, was originally charged with neglecting a child consequence is death back in April. She was arrested on March 31.
She is accused of causing the death of a four-month-old boy who was allegedly injured while in her care on February 25. The child died four days later on March 1.
Now, after an amended criminal complaint was filed, online court records show Ford is charged with first degree reckless homicide and five new counts of neglecting a child.