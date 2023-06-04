Mineral point home a 'total loss' after fire

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WKOW) — The Mineral Point Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed residence Saturday night, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
The Iowa County Communications Center dispatched Mineral Point Police officers shortly after 7 p.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke from an undetermined location.
Officers located a residential structure fully engulfed in flames on Jackson Street and paged Mineral Point Fire and EMS to the scene.
The Dodgeville Fire Department and Darlington Fire Department responded as mutual aid and the Iowa County Sheriff's Office assisted with traffic control.
A Mineral Point Fire Department official told 27 News that no one was in the home at the time of the fire. He added that firefighters remained on scene until around 1 a.m. Sunday and that the house is a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.