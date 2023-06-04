 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT tomorrow morning. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Mineral point home a 'total loss' after fire

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WKOW) — The Mineral Point Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed residence Saturday night, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

The Iowa County Communications Center dispatched Mineral Point Police officers shortly after 7 p.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke from an undetermined location.

Officers located a residential structure fully engulfed in flames on Jackson Street and paged Mineral Point Fire and EMS to the scene. 

The Dodgeville Fire Department and Darlington Fire Department responded as mutual aid and the Iowa County Sheriff's Office assisted with traffic control.

A Mineral Point Fire Department official told 27 News that no one was in the home at the time of the fire. He added that firefighters remained on scene until around 1 a.m. Sunday and that the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

