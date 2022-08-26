Mineral Point Road to have speed limit reduced, several streets to follow

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mineral Point Road's speed limit will be reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph starting Monday, according to Vision Zero.
In a press release, Vision Zero announced that the affected section is between S. Whitney Way and the Beltline.
Fifteen people have been seriously injured on Mineral Point Road since 2016, with four killed along this particular stretch, according to Vision Zero. Two pedestrians were hit and one bicyclist was killed.
Vision Zero states that reducing the speed limit by 5 mph will reduce the likelihood of a serious or fatal crash while improving safety for drivers.
Vision Zero plans to make Mineral Point Road safer for pedestrians and bicyclists with several improvements in 2023 and 2024, such a shared use path. There are also plans to improve the Mineral Point Road and High Point Road intersection.
There are several other streets slated for speed limit reduction by the end of the year, including:
- Old Sauk Road
- Beltline to Westfield Road (reduced to 30 mph from 35 mph)
- Portage Road
- E. Washington Avenue to Hanson Road (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)
- Segoe Road
- University Avenue to Odana Road (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)
For each of these changes, staff will place temporary digital signboards -- in addition to permanent signs -- in the area to remind drivers of the speed limit changes 35 mph to 30 mph.