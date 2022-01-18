Mineral Point wrestler with Down syndrome delivers pin in rivalry meet

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- As the January 14 meet between Mineral Point and Black Hawk/Darlington rounded out, it was an act of sportsmanship that stole the show.
Black Hawk/Darlington senior Owen Huschitt stepped up to the mat for an exhibition matchup. He faced off against Mineral Point's AJ Rury, a senior wrestler with Down syndrome.
"I was very pleased that [my coach] asked me and I was up for the challenge," said Huschitt.
With an intense effort, Rury pinned Huschitt with the gym bursting out with loud cheers. Immediately after, Huschitt took his opponent's hand and raised it high to enhance the moment in the winner's circle.
"I just wanted to show AJ and the team that I was supportive of the situation and give him all of the credit for the win," said Huschitt, who also called the moment 'humbling.'
Mineral Point coach Curt Fiedler applauded the kind act as both teams pushed their rivalry aside. Fiedler, who is also a special education teacher, has seen AJ grow into a confident wrestler.
"When [the exhibitions] first started, he was a nervous wreck out there and now, it's still a rush for him I feel like every time he steps out there. I give credit to Owen for being so good with him out on the mat and making AJ work for it," said Fiedler.
Additionally, AJ's teammates were there to support and cheer on their beloved classmate.
"He was nervous and we were all like encouraging him to go out there," said Ross Lindsey, a Mineral Point senior co-captain. "He finally went out there and he went out there, the whole crowd exploded and it was pretty cool."
AJ doesn't speak too often but when he does, his teammates take notice. They also enjoy each other's company and say just having him in the room will give you a big smile.
"If you have a tough match and you take a loss or something, just seeing AJ getting his hand raised and being a part of [that moment] is pretty special," said Bo Hanson, a Mineral Point senior co-captain.
AJ's parents, John and Bobbi Jo Rury, shared a statement with 27 News expressing how grateful they are "for the acceptance and inclusion that AJ has received over the years."
"We are so proud of the young men and women who have taken on the challenge over the years to provide AJ these exhibition matches, opportunities that he might otherwise never get a chance to experience. It was four years ago when AJ hesitantly stepped out on the mat for the very first time in front of a cheering crowd. It brought tears to my eyes then, and it still does to this day."