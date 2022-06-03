Minivan catches fire after 4-vehicle crash on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — A minivan caught fire after a four-vehicle crash on Madison's west side Thursday afternoon, according to the City of Madison Fire Department (MFD).
Shortly before 5 p.m., MFD crews responded to a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Bear Claw Way. One vehicle was reported to be on fire.
Crews arrived to find a minivan fully engulfed with fire.
Firefighters and police formed a perimeter around the vehicle, and MFD extinguished the fire.
No one was found inside the vehicle, and no injuries were reported in the incident.