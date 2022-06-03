 Skip to main content
Minivan catches fire after 4-vehicle crash on Madison's west side

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — A minivan caught fire after a four-vehicle crash on Madison's west side Thursday afternoon, according to the City of Madison Fire Department (MFD).

Shortly before 5 p.m., MFD crews responded to a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Bear Claw Way. One vehicle was reported to be on fire.

Crews arrived to find a minivan fully engulfed with fire.

Firefighters and police formed a perimeter around the vehicle, and MFD extinguished the fire. 

No one was found inside the vehicle, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

