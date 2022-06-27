Minnesota governor's effort to help Wisconsin abortion-seekers could be challenged

MADISON (WKOW) -- An effort by Minnesota's governor to legally immunize women from Wisconsin and others states as they cross borders seeking abortion services may be flawed.
Governor Tim Walz (D-Minnesota), signed an executive order Saturday to try to legally protect women coming to Minnesota for abortion services. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday overturning Roe versus Wade leaves Wisconsin and several other states with bans on abortion, but abortion remains legal in Minnesota.
Walz highlighted what kind of legal jeopardy could put on people for any involvement in considering Minnesota's reproductive health access.
"You've got a family member in Texas who calls and asks what you can do to help them. That phone call subjects you to Texas felony laws for aiding and abetting someone (with abortion)," Walz said.
"Not on our watch in Minnesota," Walz said.
But UW-Madison Political Science Professor Howard Schweber said the executive order has legal limitations and could be challenged.
"The fact that the governor of Minnesota through executive order or the Minnesota legislature...through a statute says that will protect anyone who comes into our state to obtain an abortion doesn't really answer the question what happens to them when they come to Wisconsin," Schweber said.
"The fact that the governor of Minnesota through executive order or the Minnesota legislature...through a statute says that will protect anyone who comes into our state to obtain an abortion doesn't really answer the question what happens to them when they come to Wisconsin," Schweber said.
Walz also said he'll block attempts to bring people back from Minnesota to Wisconsin and other states.
"We will use all the authority of this office to decline to extradite people who are charged under other states' laws that criminalize providing, seeking or obtaining reproductive health services," Walz said.
But Schweber said extradition rules generally assume states will acknowledge laws in other states and not their impede criminal justice systems elsewhere.
"We will use all the authority of this office to decline to extradite people who are charged under other states' laws that criminalize providing, seeking or obtaining reproductive health services," Walz said.
But Schweber said extradition rules generally assume states will acknowledge laws in other states and not their impede criminal justice systems elsewhere.
Schweber conceded the high court's abortion decision leaves many, related legal matters undecided.
"It's just an example of the hornet's nest of constitutional questions that are going to arise as states begin to impose relatively draconian bans on abortion," Schweber said.
"It's just an example of the hornet's nest of constitutional questions that are going to arise as states begin to impose relatively draconian bans on abortion," Schweber said.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and several state prosecutors to include Milwaukee County's John Chisholm and Dane County's Ismael Ozanne have vowed to ignore any alleged violation of Wisconsin abortion law and to mount no prosecutions.
With the end of the constitutional guarantee of access to abortion, a 1849 Wisconsin law banning almost all abortions remains in effect. Kaul said the pre-Civil War law conflicts with abortion-related measures subsequently passed by the legislature and court challenges are expected.
With the end of the constitutional guarantee of access to abortion, a 1849 Wisconsin law banning almost all abortions remains in effect. Kaul said the pre-Civil War law conflicts with abortion-related measures subsequently passed by the legislature and court challenges are expected.