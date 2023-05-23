Minnesota man arrested in DeForest after multi-county chase

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Minnesota man was arrested after a multi-county chase Monday morning, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Captain Matthew Menard reports Wisconsin State Patrol contacted the sheriff's office around 8:15 a.m., stating they were pursuing a vehicle for a traffic violation in a Juneau County work zone. State Patrol said the pursuit was heading eastbound I-90 and was about to enter Columbia County from Sauk County.
Columbia County deputies were dispatched to assist, but when a deputy was about to deploy a tire deflation device, the suspect's vehicle swerved off the interstate into a ditch to avoid the device. The deputy had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.
Columbia County units joined the chase along with State Patrol, heading toward Dane County. As the pursuit approached the DeForest exits, a tire deflation device deflated three of the suspect vehicle's four tires. The suspect continued to drive on the flat tires and eventually the vehicle's rims.
Law enforcement managed to stop the vehicle using a pursuit intervention technique, ending the chase at I-90 and CTH V in DeForest.
The driver then tried to run away, but he was arrested a short time later.
Menard says Michael Scott Payne, 26, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was arrested for an active felony warrant out of Minnesota for aggravated first-degree robbery.
Payne was taken to the Columbia County Jail for his warrant along with tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing/eluding an officer.