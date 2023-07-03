 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN, SOUTHERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, beginning July 4th at 10 AM CDT and
lasting until July 4th at 11:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond
du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

FOR SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY level. This air quality index level is considered
UNHEALTHY FOR EVERYONE. Sensitive groups should AVOID prolonged
or heavy exertion and everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE ADVISORY AREA:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease
(such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are
active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Minnesota town's name misspelled on new road sign

  Updated
  • 0
Minnesota town's name misspelled on new road sign

A new sign in Ogilvie, Minnesota misspells the name of the town; the "i" and the "l" are swapped.

 WCCO

OGILVIE, Minnesota (WCCO) -- A small-town Minnesota mishap is leading to some laughs from the locals.

The town of Ogilvie sits just north of the Twin Cities in Kanabec County. It's a small community, home to just under 400 people, according to the 2020 census.

But a new sign in town is drawing some attention for the wrong reason: Ogilvie is spelled wrong.

People in town say it's a common mistake, but they keep a good sense of humor about it.

"It's easy to misspell. I've gotten letters, bills, everything, with the misspelling," resident Sharon Johnson said. "I'm just gonna laugh about it and wait for it to happen again."

The city's mayor, Mark Nilson, says he believes it's an issue from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. He says he thinks it's happened before, several years ago.

WCCO has contacted the Minnesota Department of Transportation for more details on a possible fix.

