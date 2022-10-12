Miracle League of Dane County adds fall season, looks to grow further

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- The Brewers might not be in the playoffs this year, but that doesn't mean there's no October baseball in Wisconsin.
For the first time, the Miracle League of Dane County launched a fall season, letting kids with physical and cognitive disabilities continue playing baseball under the lights a bit longer into the year.
But founder Bill Schultz said the expanded schedule wasn't always on his radar.
"In the middle of July, a lot of parents asked me, 'why can't we play some more?'" he said. "So we got together and … spur of the moment, we decided to have a fall league."
He said about 60 kids signed up to play, a healthy fraction of the nearly 200 who played in the summer league.
"I think next year, when we expand it, I know we're probably gonna get most of the summer league kids wanting to play ball," Shultz said.
As more families get involved in the league, Shultz said he's always looking for more capital to help the organization grow. Wednesday night, the Rennebohm Foundation provided a big financial boost.
"I have a check here for $30,000 to buy some additional seating," foundation president Steve Skolaski said before the first pitch.
Schultz said that gift will go a long way.
"This community has really stepped up to the bat, stepped up to the plate and really given us the funds we needed," he said.
He said registration for the 2023 summer league will start in mid-January. You can visit the league's website to stay updated on that process.