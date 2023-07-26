Miracle League of Dane County honors players at end of season

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Wednesday night was a special night for an organization that helps kids with physical and cognitive disabilities get on the baseball field.
The Miracle League of Dane County held some of its final games of the season. The league plays on a specially made field at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove. Each year at the end of the season, they give medals to the kids who participate.
"It's incredible, the effect it's had on the kids," the league's executive director, Bill Schultz, told 27 News. "We've heard from parents who say their kids put [the medal] up on their wall and bedroom, they wear them to school, to church. It's something that they just really are honored for."
This is the league's third year. The league had 96 kids participate in the first year. This year, they had more than 250.
The league also received a $20,000 check from Madison4Kids. The money comes from a golf outing the two organizations had in June.