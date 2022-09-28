Miramont Behavioral Health Center to open new adolescent treatment unit

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Within the lakeshore counties of Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha the greatest likelihood of frost is expected to be well inland from lake Michigan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&