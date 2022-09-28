Miramont Behavioral Health Center to open new adolescent treatment unit

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Since the pandemic, issues surrounding mental health have been top of many minds, especially for those at a new behavioral health center in Middleton.
The COVID-19 pandemic intensified the need for mental health support not only in southern Wisconsin, but the entire world.
To address the unmet need and increased demand for high-quality psychiatric care locally, Miramont Behavioral Health opened its doors in 2021. The center is now expanding its care and has made the addition of an adolescent treatment unit.
"This is a really wonderful resource for our community. This facility meets an unmet need not just in in Dane County, but even in surrounding communities," Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar said.
According to statistics provided by Miramont Behavioral Health, since its opening in August 2021, 800 patients have been treated. This number includes inpatient, intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization.
Additionally, the center projects to have 7,100 patient treatment days in 2022.
On Wednesday, those at the center celebrated their progress towards more inclusive care and future plans to address the work that still needs to be done.
"With the addition of our new outpatient program and our adolescent unit, which is a need across the country, not only here in Wisconsin, we hope to increase the access of services," CEO Saad Niazi said.
With a 50% increase in bed availability, Niazi said the adolescent unit is to remove barriers to treatment rather than to put them up.
"The biggest thing I've noticed is a sense of community. The sense of working together the teamwork, the common goal of caring for this population and removing the stigma," Niazi said.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined the event, and said though a stigma surrounding mental health may never go away, they are starting to see it fade as more people speak up and step up.
"We do see more and more people stepping up more and more people understanding mental health challenges," Parisi said.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said it takes a community to move forward, and asks people to continuing having conversations.
"It's going to take relationships, and building those relationships equals trust. And through trust, we'll be able to move forward and identify new ways for us to move forward and serve our community," Sheriff Barrett said.
The adolescent treatment unit is anticipated to open October 7.