Miss America 2023 returning to Madison this week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Miss America 2023 is making a return visit to Madison this week.
Grace Stanke will be in town for several events, including a meet-and-greet Friday at a special homecoming event at Shannon Hall Lobby at the UW-Madison Memorial Union. UW-Madison staff, students and the public will get the chance to meet and take photographs with Stanke from 4:00-6:30 p.m. The event is free.
There, Stanke will join visiting state titleholders from the Miss America Class of 2023 and local Miss Wisconsin contestants. The newly-crowned Miss Madison 2023, Paige Alexis Eide of La Crosse, a UW-Madison sophomore, and the new Miss Wisconsin 2022, Kylene Elizabeth Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will be there.
After the meet-and-greet, there will be a "Crown Circle Showcase" entertainment event from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Play Circle Theater at the Memorial Union. Tickets are $20 (plus $5 service fee).
On Saturday, the public will also get the chance to meet Stanke and the visiting local and state titleholders. They will be at the Kendra Scott jewelry store at Hilldale Mall from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. It is a free event.
The public will have one final opportunity to meet Stanke when she takes part in a "Miss America Gala" on Saturday night at Varsity Hall at UW-Madison Union South. There will be a dinner and cash bar at 6:00 p.m. Homecoming merchandise and memorabilia will be available for purchase. Tickets are $60.
Stanke, who turns 21 in April, is the first UW-Madison student to become Miss America. Before she was Miss America, Stanke won the Miss Wisconsin 2022 title, and was Miss Madison 2020.
During her time as Miss Wisconsin, she made several appearances on campus leading up to the national competition.
Stanke is a senior at UW-Madison studying nuclear engineering. She aims to help change people’s views on the notion of “nuclear” through her social impact initiative, “Clean energy, cleaner future.”
She believes nuclear energy will play a crucial role in addressing climate change.
“Nuclear energy is safe and able to produce electricity no matter what the outside weather conditions are, unlike wind and solar,” said Stanke in a news release. “It’s the kind of reliable power sources that we need to meet our country’s energy needs as we transition to a clean energy future.”