Miss Madison wins scholarship at Miss Wisconsin preliminaries

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WKOW) — Miss Madison won a scholarship in the preliminary rounds of the 2023 Miss Wisconsin competition.

Paige Eide won the Evening Wear preliminary award, taking home a $250 scholarship.

Eide is a La Crosse native and a sophomore at UW-Madison, where she is studying neurobiology, health and humanities, and leadership.

The second night of preliminaries is Thursday. Then on Saturday, the top 11 candidates will be named and compete again to determine who becomes Miss Wisconsin 2023.

Miss Wisconsin will then go on to compete in the Miss America Competition.