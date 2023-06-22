 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Miss Madison wins scholarship at Miss Wisconsin preliminaries

  • Updated
  • 0
Miss Madison Paige Eide at Miss Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WKOW) — Miss Madison won a scholarship in the preliminary rounds of the 2023 Miss Wisconsin competition.

Paige Eide won the Evening Wear preliminary award, taking home a $250 scholarship.

Eide is a La Crosse native and a sophomore at UW-Madison, where she is studying neurobiology, health and humanities, and leadership.

The second night of preliminaries is Thursday. Then on Saturday, the top 11 candidates will be named and compete again to determine who becomes Miss Wisconsin 2023.

Miss Wisconsin will then go on to compete in the Miss America Competition.

Tags

Recommended for you