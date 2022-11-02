Miss Wheelchair of Wisconsin, local Mazomanie resident helps historic downtown district become more accessible

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Some businesses that make up the downtown area of Mazomanie are making small adjustments to their building's structure, which owners said could have a huge impact for their customers.
Annie Heathcote grew up in Mazomanie and was recently crowned Miss Wheelchair of Wisconsin.
When Heathcote went to visit some of her favorite places in the Mazomanie Downtown Historic District, she realized she couldn't get in them alone.
"A lot of businesses are not accessible, and they have steps," Heathcote said. "That communicates a message of disabled people are not allowed."
Heathcote shared the story of the day she wanted to go to 1855 Coffee House but noticed there was about a two-inch lip of cement -- that she couldn't get over -- leading onto the ramp.
She said she immediately told the owner, Michelle VanSchyndel, about it.
Shortly after, VanSchyndel installed a steel cover to allow Heathcote to easily get up the ramp.
"After coming, she said, she loved it here and then she was like, 'but there's a little lip on the concrete. And I can't motor over it with the chair by myself,'" VanSchyndel said.
The small change sparked a big difference in nearby businesses, like Mazo Graphics & Print.
The buildings that house 1855 Coffee House and Mazo Graphics & Print were built in the late 1800's. Like them, there are many historic buildings in the downtown area that are not yet accessible to those living with disabilities.
Stefan Peterson is the owner of Mazo Graphics & Print. He said he added a ramp that was easy to find online and set-up.
"This doesn't have to be a big deal. And it's a big deal for others to be able to access to buildings itself," Peterson said.
Tracy Johnson is the Building Inspector for the Village. He told 27 News that they "do enforce ADA accessibility standards by code. If somebody is doing a remodel to an existing structure, it does have to be brought into compliance. We do require permits for that type of work and inspections."
Heathcote has advocated for disability awareness her entire life and will continue to do so. She said sometimes all it takes is speaking up.
"It makes me feel like really seen and welcomed here, especially since this is my hometown," Heathcote said.