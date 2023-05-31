Missing 1-year-old Milwaukee girl found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) — Khennedy Parker was found safe, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
The AMBER Alert has been canceled.
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Milwaukee Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl Wednesday.
According to the department, Khennedy Parker was last seen around the 2400 block of N. 50th Street in Milwaukee.
She was last seen with 29-year-old Khijuan Parker. Police do not know how they are traveling.
Khennedy is described as Black, 2 feet tall and weighing 35 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a scar above her right eyebrow. She was last seen only wearing a diaper.
Khijuan is described as a Black man who is 5 foot 10 inches and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair "braided to the back with a zig zag design." He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with a blue graphic on the front, light blue jeans, and yellow and white Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Khenney or Khijuan should contact the Milwaukee Police Department- Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.