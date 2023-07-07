 Skip to main content
Missing 7-year-old girl found safe

Brylee EJ Eades

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Eades has been found safe.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAC DU FLAMBEAU (WKOW) -- Authorities issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old girl.

They say Brylee EJ Eades was last seen being helped into a white vehicle by a female with dark hair, tanned complexion and wearing a pink dress.

The vehicle was headed north of Wazhashk Trail in Lac du Flambeau.

Brylee is American Indian or Alaskan Native, 4 feet 4 inches tall, 78 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair and a mole on her forehead at the hairline.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with the word "Pink" on it, blue jean shorts and no shoes.

Brylee has an overbite and a gap in her top front teeth.

If you have any information, contact the Lac du Flambeau tribal Police Department at 844-267-6648.

