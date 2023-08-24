Missing Baraboo teen found

UPDATE (WKOW) -- 14-year-old Lee Daniel Benson has been found safe, according to the Baraboo Police Department.
BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Baraboo Police Department is searching for a runaway teen.
Lee Daniel Benson, 14, was listed as a runaway on Tuesday, according to the department.
Lee may be in Baraboo or Reedsburg with friends. It's believed he isn't in any danger.
Lee's family asked the department share his photo in case he is seen in either city.
Anyone who sees Lee or has information on his whereabouts should call the Baraboo Police Department at 608-355-2720.