Missing children from Florida found in Wisconsin reunited with family

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKOW/WISN) — Two children reported missing in Florida were found abandoned in a Milwaukee park. And now they are back with family.
Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, was there when the children were reunited with their family.
"We drove 17 hours to get here," said Tina Leach, the children's grandmother. "We would have walked if we had to."
The siblings are 2-year-old Dekarsen Middleton and 1-year-old Delyla Middleton from Florida's panhandle.
Without their mother's permission, the two were on a cross-country journey over the weekend. Florida law enforcement said they were with close family friend Adalyn Burkett, of Callaway, Florida, and her boyfriend, Marquan Edwards, of Milwaukee.
WISN reported, Milwaukee police found the children Sunday abandoned at a park at 6 p.m. They were unharmed. Dekarsen and Delyla's family drove through the night from Florida to be reunited with the two Monday afternoon.