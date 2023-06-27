 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Missing children from Florida found in Wisconsin reunited with family

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing children reunited
WISN

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKOW/WISN) — Two children reported missing in Florida were found abandoned in a Milwaukee park. And now they are back with family.

Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, was there when the children were reunited with their family.

"We drove 17 hours to get here," said Tina Leach, the children's grandmother. "We would have walked if we had to."

The siblings are 2-year-old Dekarsen Middleton and 1-year-old Delyla Middleton from Florida's panhandle.

Without their mother's permission, the two were on a cross-country journey over the weekend. Florida law enforcement said they were with close family friend Adalyn Burkett, of Callaway, Florida, and her boyfriend, Marquan Edwards, of Milwaukee.

WISN reported, Milwaukee police found the children Sunday abandoned at a park at 6 p.m. They were unharmed. Dekarsen and Delyla's family drove through the night from Florida to be reunited with the two Monday afternoon.

