Missing Dubuque man found in Mississippi River

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- The body of a man missing on the Mississippi River was recovered Friday afternoon about two miles from where he was last seen in the water.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Alan Hartig, 51, of Dubuque was in Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley's Landing when he disappeared Thursday evening.
He was wading in shallow waters with his pontoon beached on the sand bar.
The Sheriff's Office said his pontoon dislodged and began drifting down river and he was last seen pursuing it in the shallow waters.
The empty pontoon was recovered a short distance down river.
A University of Dubuque flight school helicopter was in the air assisting in the search and located the body just before 1 p.m. Friday.