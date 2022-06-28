Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for Allouez woman

MADISON (WKOW) — The Brown County Sheriff's Office has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Darice White, 27, of Allouez.
According to the alert, White was last seen at a Greyhound Bus Station in Meridian, Mississippi.
She was reported missing on Saturday, June 25, 2022, when she never arrived to her final destination in Wisconsin.
The sheriff's office said White is considered missing and endangered at this time based on their investigation.
Darice White is described as a Native American woman who is 5'4" and 145 lbs., with black eyes and brown hair. She has a rose tattoo on the outside of her right wrist and "Azailyah" tattooed on the inside of her right wrist. She has ties to multiple areas across the state.
If you have information on White's whereabouts, contact the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 920-448-6192.