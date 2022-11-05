Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for Stevens Point woman who may be heading to Illinois

STEVENS POINT (WKOW) -- The Stevens Point Police Department is looking for a missing woman who may be in danger and is thought to be heading to Illinois.
Police describe Cassidy Hope Bemowski, 24, of Stevens Point as a white woman who is 5'4", 206 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen on 932 Sixth St. in Stevens Point.
Police say Bemowski has "lower cognition skills" and can't care for herself. Her mother is her caretaker and last heard from Cassidy through a telephone call on Friday. During that call, Cassidy informed her mother she was leaving and going to Illinois with her boyfriend.
Police say Bemowski does not have a known boyfriend, though she often meets people online while gaming on her X-Box. Bemowski does not own a vehicle and is believed to have been picked up by an unknown person in an unknown vehicle.
Police believe she left with no money or identification, though she did take her X-Box with her.
Bemowski's phone is shut off, which police say is unusual. An attempt to ping Cassidy's phone showed that Consumer Cellular is unable to ping Cassidy's phone as it is a "pay-as-you-go" plan.
Police say she has run off with unknown persons in the past only to return home months later.
If you have information on Bemowski's whereabouts, contact the Stevens Point Police Department at 715-346-1501.