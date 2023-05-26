Missing Evansville teens located

UPDATE (WKOW) — Florencia Henthorn and Caley Grant have both been found, according to the City of Evansville Police Department.
The Missing Endangered Person Alerts have been canceled.
27 News reached out to Rock County Communications regarding their status, but they were unable to provide any information at this time.
EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Police in Evansville issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert Friday night for two 13-year-old girls.
Authorities say Florencia Henthorn and Caley Gant were last seen at JC McKenna Middle School around 7:45 a.m. Friday. Police say it was reported to Henthorn's sister that she was heading to Milwaukee. Police say Gant was with Henthorn.
Anyone who knows where the girls are should call Evansville Police at 608-757-2244.