 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Missing Janesville teen found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Janesville police searching for missing teen with autism

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Makaila Mcgrade was found and safely returned to her family, according to the Janesville Police Department.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen who has autism.

In a Nixle, Lt. Mike Blaser said Makaila L. Mcgrade, 16, was last seen walking east on Highland Ave. toward Mercy Hospital. He said Mcgrade may try to get to Fort Atkinson, as she has an aunt there she "gets along with."

Mcgrade is described as 5'8" tall and 140 lbs. with short green hair. Blaser said she is wearing a black baseball hat with a green emblem on it, a gray marble sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Mcgrade's parents said she has autism and she takes medication regularly. She's expected to take it at 2 p.m. Monday, but the medication is at home.

Anyone with information on Mcgrade's whereabouts should call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

Tags

Recommended for you