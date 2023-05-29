Missing Janesville teen found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Makaila Mcgrade was found and safely returned to her family, according to the Janesville Police Department.
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen who has autism.
In a Nixle, Lt. Mike Blaser said Makaila L. Mcgrade, 16, was last seen walking east on Highland Ave. toward Mercy Hospital. He said Mcgrade may try to get to Fort Atkinson, as she has an aunt there she "gets along with."
Mcgrade is described as 5'8" tall and 140 lbs. with short green hair. Blaser said she is wearing a black baseball hat with a green emblem on it, a gray marble sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Mcgrade's parents said she has autism and she takes medication regularly. She's expected to take it at 2 p.m. Monday, but the medication is at home.
Anyone with information on Mcgrade's whereabouts should call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.