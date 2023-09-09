Missing Madison man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities said Lareau was found safe.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for 66-year-old Richard Lareau, who was last seen on the city's west side Saturday morning.
Lareau is 5'7" and weighs 147 lbs. He is white and has blue eyes and gray or partially gray short hair.
He was last seen around 8 Saturday morning at his group home on Madison's west side. He was wearing a black and white AC/DC t-shirt, black sweatpants and gray shoes.
Madison police said a K-9 track found Lareau possibly got on a Metro bus off of Gammon Road.
Authorities said he likely doesn't have money or an ID with him.
If you see Lareau, call the Madison Police Department's non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345.