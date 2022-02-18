Missing Madison woman last seen at Gold Nugget Saloon in Waunakee

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Police Department is currently looking for missing person Amber Feldbruegge, 30, of Madison.
Feldbruegge was last seen on February 17 at the Gold Nugget Saloon in Waunakee, arriving at 7 pm and leaving sometime before 10 pm, according to a missing person alert from Detective Lisa Fahrenbruch of the City of Madison Police Department.
Feldbruegge dropped her children off with a babysitter in Madison and never returned to pick them up.
A witness described Feldbruegge's vehicle as a white Subaru SUV; however she is the registered owner of a blue/black 2016 Subaru Forester SUV (AKR9521).
Feldbruegge was described as 5'4'', 120 lbs, and biracial, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing jeans, a gray zip-up, and a black jacket.
Feldbruegge is currently listed as missing/endangered.
If you have any information, contact Detective Lisa Fahrenbruch at 608-266-4324 or LFahrenbruch@cityofmadison.com. For emergencies, call 911.