Missing man found after extensive search in Benton

BENTON (WKOW) -- A 49-year-old man was found and taken to the hospital after an extensive search involving K-9s, drones and an airplane Friday morning, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.
On Thursday around 7:40 p.m., the Sheriff's Office was called to do a welfare check in the area of County H and Knee Deep Road in the town of Benton. Personnel found an unattended vehicle in the area.
After more was learned, personnel became concerned for a 49-year-old man who hadn't been seen or heard from since Monday evening.
The Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department also responded to the scene to help search, which continued late into the evening. The man was not found that night, and Sheriff’s Office personal returned to the scene around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning to continue the search, later joined by the Benton and Cuba City fire departments.
Several other emergency service units assisted, including the Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) and the Wisconsin State Patrol, which deployed drones; the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which used an airplane for a grid search; the Madison Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue, which used K-9s; and the Madison Police Department, Hazel Green Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted in the search.
Around 10:25 a.m. on Friday, the Wisconsin State Patrol drone team found the missing man.
Resources were directed to the area and the male was located and medical assistance rendered by the Cuba City Rescue Squad. The male was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
The investigation into this is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
A total of 12 agencies assisted with the search, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.