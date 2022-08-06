Missing man found after extensive search in Benton

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

.Southern Wisconsin is sitting in a moisture-rich environment.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start streaming into south
central Wisconsin this evening, with slow-moving cells repeatedly
tracking across the same areas. Impressive moisture in our
atmosphere will be conducive for efficient rainfall rates. There
could be a lull in widespread showers during the afternoon hours
tomorrow, but another round of slow-moving showers and storms is
likely for Sunday evening through Monday morning. Conditions are
favorable for localized flash flooding and will ultimately depend on
where the rounds of storms line up.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette,
Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge and
Jefferson.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Sunday through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with
high rainfall rates are likely between tonight and Monday
morning. The general expectation is for the first round to
occur tonight and the second round to occur Sunday evening
into Monday morning. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are
possible. Uncertainty remains for where the highest rainfall
amounts will occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Missing man found after extensive search in Benton

  • Updated
Police

BENTON (WKOW) -- A 49-year-old man was found and taken to the hospital after an extensive search involving K-9s, drones and an airplane Friday morning, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday around 7:40 p.m., the Sheriff's Office was called to do a welfare check in the area of County H and Knee Deep Road in the town of Benton. Personnel found an unattended vehicle in the area.

After more was learned, personnel became concerned for a 49-year-old man who hadn't been seen or heard from since Monday evening.

The Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department also responded to the scene to help search, which continued late into the evening. The man was not found that night, and Sheriff’s Office personal returned to the scene around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning to continue the search, later joined by the Benton and Cuba City fire departments.

Several other emergency service units assisted, including the Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) and the Wisconsin State Patrol, which deployed drones; the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which used an airplane for a grid search; the Madison Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue, which used K-9s; and the Madison Police Department, Hazel Green Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted in the search.

Around 10:25 a.m. on Friday, the Wisconsin State Patrol drone team found the missing man.

Resources were directed to the area and the male was located and medical assistance rendered by the Cuba City Rescue Squad. The male was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

The investigation into this is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

A total of 12 agencies assisted with the search, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

