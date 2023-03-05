Missing man Ronald Henry's family says his body was found in rural Grant County

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Ronald Henry, the man who went missing from a farmhouse in Grant County in December, was found dead in the woods near the farmhouse Sunday, his sister Tytiana Henry told 27 News.
Henry said an Amish man searching for deer antlers south of the farm discovered Henry's remains and alerted authorities.
Henry was staying with a close friend at a farmhouse near Lancaster to make money when he went missing during the early hours of December 5.
The discovery ends an extensive search of the area that lasted weeks and involved multiple agencies.
27 News has reached out to the Grant County Sheriff's Office for comment but has not received a response.
