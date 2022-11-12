Missing Milwaukee man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities canceled the Silver Alert for Melvin Swift after he was found safe Saturday morning.
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a missing Milwaukee man.
Authorities say 66-year-old Melvin Swift left his home on Lovers Lane Road at approximately 1:00 Saturday morning and is on foot. He was last seen around 9:00 Friday night.
Swift is described as a Black man, measuring 5' 9", weighing 148 lbs., with brown eyes, bald, and a white beard.
Swift was last seen wearing navy blue pajama pants and commonly wears a brown puffy coat, authorities say.
Anyone with information about Swift's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7022.