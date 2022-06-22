Missing owl seen 'sticking near' Oschner Park Zoo

BARABOO (WKOW) — An owl is still missing from Baraboo's zoo, but officials are hopeful the bird will be caught.
According to the Baraboo Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, Linda the Great Horned Owl has been seen near the zoo "several times" since she was let out during a break-in two weeks ago.
She was last seen on Monday in a tree above Oschner Park Zoo's new llama barn. Officials say she is getting weaker, but still able to fly, which is why she has not yet been recaptured. Once she can no longer fly, they will be able to capture her.
Linda is likely to stay within the park or nearby neighborhood. Those who live in the area surrounding the zoo are asked to keep an eye out for an owl on the ground and contact police at 608-356-4895 if they see her so zoo personnel can check.
All other animals let out during the break-in, otters Mitch and Moe, and another Great Horned Owl named Jerry, have been found.