Missing teen's father takes polygraph test, says 'I had nothing to do with my son's disappearance'

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The father of missing 13-year-old James Yoblonski took a polygraph test nearly two months after his son disappeared.

Bill Yoblonski said he was given a polygraph test by the Sauk County Sheriff's Department Thursday morning and passed the test.

A detective on the case confirmed to 27 News confirmed Yoblonski passed.

"Maybe that'll relieve people," Bill Yoblonski said. "I had nothing to do with my son's disappearance."

27 News spoke with Bill Yoblonski moments after the test. He said he hopes this will take the attention off him which can instead be used to help find his son.

"At first, I was upset, but now that I know that proves that I'm innocent and I had nothing to do with it, it's a relief in a little," Bill Yoblonski explained.

He said feeling like a suspect has made the past almost two months even harder.

"It makes you feel even worse that you haven't found your son and he hasn't been brought home yet," he said. "You know you're innocent but yet here we are doing this [polygraph]."

Bill Yoblonski said an FBI agent helped with the test and the investigators asked him questions such as "Do you know where James is?" and "Did you have anything to do with James' disappearance?"

The FBI is now helping the Sauk County Sheriff's Office search for the teen.

Sheriff Chip Meister said in a release Thursday investigators have reviewed several electronic devices that 13-year-old James Yoblonski may have had before he disappeared on June 12.

Meister said the search revealed that there were two searches done on a device in early 2023 about how to travel out of state.

Bill Yoblonski said he isn't frustrated with the sheriff's department anymore but he's still struggling with knowing where to go from here.

"I don't know what to do anymore," he added. "I just keep looking because it's all I can do."

He said he only has two theories of where James could be.

"I'm still looking at abduction or possibly still in the woods," he said. "That's the only two choices I got right now."

He had this message for James:

"We love him," Yoblonski said. "We want him home and he's not in trouble."

Bill Yoblonski also had a message for those who may have taken James:

"Please let him go," Yoblonski said. "I don't even care why you did it but if somebody's got him, just turn him loose and let him come home."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at 608-356-4895.

"I just want him home," Bill Yoblonski added.