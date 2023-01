(WKOW) — The Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department officially confirmed a missing Tomah woman was found dead.

Felicia J. Wanna, also known as Felicia Helgeson, went missing in late December.

On January 18, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced they found a body in the rural part of the county.

The sheriff's office believed the body was Wanna, but didn't confirm it.

The Ho-Chunk nation canceled the missing endangered person alert for Wanna, saying she "has been located deceased."