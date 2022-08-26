Mixed bag of weather this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The final weekend of August is here and it's going to be a mixed bag of weather; a low pressure system is going to bringing us the threat for showers and storms starting Saturday but the bulk of moisture will move through on Sunday. After this low moves through... quiet conditions set in.
Morning fog may be possible as well as a few dying showers farther west. Once the rain and fog end, partly sunny and dry conditions set in. However, showers and storms will regenerate in Iowa and begin to move northeast overnight Saturday and continue to impact southern Wisconsin mainly during the morning hours Sunday.
Lingering showers and storms will stick around through the second half of Sunday with the lingering threat into Monday as well. Once those wrap up, conditions will quiet down through the end of the upcoming week.
Temperatures are going to start off in the low to mid 80s then cool off into the mid 70s by later next week.