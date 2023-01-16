MLK Day Youth Call to Service educates, inspires

MADISON (WKOW) -- Youth from across Dane County were invited to reflect on and celebrate Martin Luther King Junior's many accomplishments during an all-day event hosted by the King Coalition Monday.
The MLK Day Youth Call to Service began at the Madison Public Library, where students took part in workshops grounded in the teachings of King, like the use of teamwork to achieve a goal. Youth heard from speakers looking to pass King's values, like loving your neighbor.
Annie Weatherby-Flowers, a chair on the King Coalition, helped put the event together, and brought her grandchildren. She said it's the best way to keep moving forward.
"It's important that they understand the whole thing about the commonwealth, and how to seek justice, care for those in need, take up the widows charge," Weatherby-Flowers said. "That's what this service is about.... making sure that we create an educated society for our kids to live in, but an informed, educated society."
Books laying out the history of King's life and legacy were also available for youth to check out, and all who participated got an MLK t-shirt.
Following activities at the library, youth were invited to participate in Freedom Songs Sing-in at the Overture Center, where another MLK day event was planned for the entire community.