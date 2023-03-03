MMSD adds asynchronous learning days because of snow days

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Metropolitan School District is adding asynchronous days to the calendar because of weather-related school closures.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said changes were made to the calendar in February because of two weather closures. Since then, MMSD closed two more times because of weather, making it so there's additional calendar changes. LeMonds said the changes are so they can "build-back lost instructional time."
The changes include asynchronous days for all grades. Asynchronous learning allows students to learn on their schedule, as long as it's completed within a certain time frame.
He said on Mondays, during the weeks of April 3 to June 5, there will be an additional 60 minutes of asynchronous learning for all grades. April 10 will be a full asynchronous learning day for all grades.
LeMonds said if there are any other "unanticipated" closures, the district will explore additional virtual and asynchronous options.