MMSD announces 8% wage increase for teachers and staff

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Metropolitan School District is investing in an 8% wage increase for teachers and staff.
The district and Madison Teachers, Inc. announced the wage increase, which has already been authorized by MMSD's Board of Education, Tuesday. A press release states the increase will be reflected in the 2023-2024 budget and comes after months of negotiations between the district and union.
MMSD says the increase shows its commitment to retaining current staff and recruiting new educators.
“In the face of unprecedented challenges over the last several years, our educators and staff have remained committed to their daily work of building thriving learning spaces for our scholars," said Savion Castro, MMSD Board of Education member. "Providing an 8 percent cost of living increase shows our dedicated employees how much we value them and their efforts.”
According to MMSD, the wage increase is the maximum cost of living adjustment allowed in the next fiscal year. The percentage is set by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.
Teachers and staff are getting more than just a wage increase, according to the district. MMSD is fully funding "step and lane advancements," which the district claims means most staff will get another 2% increase.
To balance the 2023-2024 MMSD budget, the Board of Education is allocating $12 million from the district's general reserve funds. Without additional funds, the district says it faces about a $30 million budget shortfall in fiscal year 2025.