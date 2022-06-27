MMSD board approves preliminary 2022-2023 budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education approved and adopted the preliminary budget for 2022-2023.
The budget will increase student achievement opportunities, such as AVID and full-day 4K expansions.
It will also provide resources to support early literacy and beyond efforts, including new K-5 curricular resources and professional learning.
“We are pleased to provide our community a balanced budget we can all be excited about,” Superintendent Carlton D. Jenkins said. “It is a reflection of our values to support student achievement opportunities; value our world-class staff; enhance mental health services; provide fiscal sustainability into the future, while maintaining our responsibility to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
Included in the 2022-23 preliminary budget is a competitive earnings increase for MMSD staff, with a total amount above the allowable base wage of 4.7%; for the majority of employees.
The Board also approved a year-end bonus proposal for all MMSD staff. Salaries, wages and benefits account for over 80% of the 2022-2023 budget, and includes:
Three percent base wage increase to all MMSD employees;
Two percent (on average) increase for steps and lanes;
Additional one-time, non-recurring staff appreciation bonus of $1,000 to all full-time, eligible staff;
Additional one-time, non-recurring staff appreciation bonus of $500 for 2022 summer semester and Summer Arts Academy eligible staff;
Continuing to offer staff one of the most comprehensive and competitive health plans available, with no plan design changes in the upcoming fiscal year.
In addition, the preliminary 2022-23 budget includes investments to increase social-emotional and mental health support to students and staff; lowering the student to social worker ratio, and providing resources to enhance family engagement and outreach.
The MMSD board is set to finalize the budget at its regular board meeting in October.